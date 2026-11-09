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Tucson Unified School District plans to give Magee Middle School an extra year before its proposed closure.

Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo initially proposed consolidating Magee into Sabino High School next school year. But “as a result of the concerns, suggestions, and overall feedback” from families at both schools, the consolidation will now be proposed for the 2028-29 school year.

The district is proposing a “secondary academy,” which will serve sixth through eighth grade students, at Sabino and Santa Rita high schools. Santa Rita will take students from Secrist Middle School, which is also up for closure in 2028.

“The delayed implementation timeline will allow our team to more effectively address the facilities projects and programmatic details necessary for a more effective implementation,” Trujillo said in a letter to Sabino families Friday.

The TUSD governing board will review the district’s 2028-29 proposals during Tuesday’s governing board meeting at Catalina High School, 3645 E Pima St. The public portion of the meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. and is set to end by 10 p.m.