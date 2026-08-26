Prefer us on Google Learn More

An online feud between Tucson Unified School District’s governing board member Sadie Shaw and chief financial officer Ricky Hernandez spilled over onto Tuesday night’s governing board meeting.

Shaw wrote an Op-Ed for the Arizona Daily Star last week about why she voted no on the revision for the district budget and the kind of information she’s requested in the past from Hernandez but has not received.

Hernandez took to social media Aug. 20, writing, “When life gives you lemons because one of your elected bosses puts you on blast… what do I do? I use lemons on tacos! It makes me feel better that I’ve been doing this for 23 years and my career will outlive their pendejadas.” The post was later removed.

Multiple speakers during the call to the audience portion of Tuesday’s board meeting called for a public apology from Hernandez or defended his work on the budget.

“My hope is not to add to this tit-for-tat nonsense I've seen online, but to encourage more understanding and collaboration for both parties,” said Derika Louk, a governing board audit committee member. “We all represent TUSD, and your leadership sets a tone for how the board supports not only its constituents but also the employees of the district.”

A letter was read by board clerk Natalie Luna Rose that was sent at 4:09 p.m., according to Shaw, which is four hours after the cutoff for call to the audience letters to be sent.