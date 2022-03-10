Summer education program sign-ups likely won't start until late March

PHOENIX — Parents anxious to sign up their kids for academic summer camp are going to have to wait a little longer.

Like until about March 28.

It turns out that an announcement last week by Gov. Doug Ducey of a Monday, March 7, sign-up was only for organizations that want to actually provide the services. That ranges from public schools to boys' and girls' clubs to the YMCA.

Gubernatorial press aide C.J. Karamargin told Capitol Media Services that effort already is bearing fruit. He said in just the first three days about 300 potential hosts already had applied.

What's next, he said, is reviewing all of the applications. And Karamagin said that's about more than what kind of academics and programs they intend to offer.

"They will be vetted and checked,'' he said. "Parents will be trusting their kids to these people.''

In the meantime, there are no opportunities for parents to sign up and choose which programs they want for their youngsters.