There is no evidence at this time that any confidential personal information of TUSD employees or students was "taken, extracted, stolen" in a ransomware attack, the district's superintendent says.

If that changes, Tucson Unified School District will promptly inform employees and parents, Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo said late Thursday afternoon in his first media briefing since the attack occurred early Monday morning.

Trujillo said the district's current information is from an "elite third-party" group of experts in investigating such attacks that it is working with.

He said it may be a few more days before the district achieves full restoration of major systems that were rendered inaccessible to TUSD employees by the "pretty significant" cyberattack.

Trujillo confirmed that a ransom note that came over thousands of TUSD printers "noted it was (from) Royal" ransomware.

Asked if TUSD plans to pay a ransom to regain full system use, Trujillo said: "I won't comment on potential ransoms, amounts of money, or next steps."

And, asked what kind of confidential personal data is contained on the systems, he said that due to "the vulnerability of the network right now," and not knowing if the attackers are aware of such details, to reveal that could be "like tipping them off."

In general, he said, student information includes grades, discipline, attendance and health histories, while employee information includes banking, Social Security numbers, addresses and telephone numbers.

The district's chief technological officer, Blaine Young, in response to a question, said TUSD has confirmed that security systems, such as keyless access, "are all functioning as they should."

Royal, according to the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC), is a “ransomware variant that is being used by cybercriminals to conduct ransomware attacks against multiple sectors and organizations worldwide.”

Once the attackers hack into the victim’s network, ACSC states, they encrypt the victim’s data, lock the network in an unusable format, and demand a ransom to return access to the sensitive files.

Trujillo said district leaders are proud that schools remained open and classrooms full during the outage. TUSD has more than 42,000 students and more than 7,000 employees.