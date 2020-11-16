Educational Enrichment Foundation awards nearly $60K for student projects in TUSD

The Educational Enrichment Foundation is awarding 66 classroom grants to Tucson Unified educators totaling $56,973, to support student projects.

The grants will provide teachers with funding to purchase supplies, materials and equipment for virtual classroom projects. The 66 recipients will use their awards to buy new books, virtual reality glasses, yoga mats and mindfulness activities, sculpting clay, Edison Robots for Scratch Coding, 3D Printers, iPads and more.

“EEF is thrilled to be able to provide this funding for teachers to enhance and expand student learning in TUSD,” said executive director Dawn Bell. “Even with the challenges of online learning during the pandemic, teachers continue to impress us with creative projects that can be accomplished with their students remotely.”

Educational Enrichment Foundation awards classroom grants based on the review and recommendation of a committee of Tucson community members.

Tanque Verde psychologist joins prestigious board

The lead school psychologist in the Tanque Verde School District, Ivonne Olivas, was appointed to the executive board of the Arizona Association of School Psychologists.