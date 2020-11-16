Educational Enrichment Foundation awards nearly $60K for student projects in TUSD

The Educational Enrichment Foundation is awarding 66 classroom grants to Tucson Unified educators totaling $56,973, to support student projects.
The grants will provide teachers with funding to purchase supplies, materials and equipment for virtual classroom projects. The 66 recipients will use their awards to buy new books, virtual reality glasses, yoga mats and mindfulness activities, sculpting clay, Edison Robots for Scratch Coding, 3D Printers, iPads and more.
“EEF is thrilled to be able to provide this funding for teachers to enhance and expand student learning in TUSD,” said executive director Dawn Bell. “Even with the challenges of online learning during the pandemic, teachers continue to impress us with creative projects that can be accomplished with their students remotely.”
Educational Enrichment Foundation awards classroom grants based on the review and recommendation of a committee of Tucson community members.
Tanque Verde psychologist joins prestigious board
The lead school psychologist in the Tanque Verde School District, Ivonne Olivas, was appointed to the executive board of the Arizona Association of School Psychologists.
Olivas will engage school psychologists with “high-quality professional development, promote visionary leadership and advocate for ethically, culturally competent and socially just practices to empower school psychologists in the vital role of supporting the well-being of Arizona’s children and youth,” a news release said.
Olivas is in her 13th year as a school psychologist and in her second year in Tanque Verde schools.
Pueblo receives $35,000 grant for computer science program
Pueblo High School is receiving a $35,000 STEM grant for creating a computer science program.
The grant will “help students from underrepresented backgrounds, interested, prepared and on their way to a possible career in computer science/cybersecurity,” said Roberto Cruze, the school counselor who will oversee the grant.
Pueblo will work on creating a sustainable program over the next year for students to advance their understanding of computers and the computer science field, Cruze said.
The school will work to create a 10-day introductory computer science summer program in which incoming freshmen will be able to get a jump start on their high school career.
