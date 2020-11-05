 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ELECTION UPDATE: Joe Biden's lead in Arizona tightens in updated results
editor's pick top story

ELECTION UPDATE: Joe Biden's lead in Arizona tightens in updated results

From the Election 2020: Here's what Southern Arizona races look like so far series

Armed supporters of Donald Trump c gather outside the Maricopa County Elections Department in Phoenix on Nov. 4, 2020.

 Michael Chow/The Republic

Here are some election developments Thursday morning:

November 5

6:30 a.m.: Former Vice President Joe Biden kept his lead in Arizona over President Donald Trump, but with a more narrow margin following the latest results posted overnight.

The results posted early Thursday morning were mostly mail ballots from Maricopa County that had been dropped off at vote centers on Tuesday.

The Associated Press called the state of Arizona for Biden early Wednesday morning. It has not updated its projection. Other major news organizations, however, have maintained that Arizona is too close to call.

Arizona election officials said Wednesday that two more batches of ballots are expected to be posted later Thursday.

Meanwhile, a group of several dozen pro-Trump protesters gathered outside a ballot-counting center in Maricopa County Wednesday night demanding workers keep counting ballots and that they be let inside to observe, according to the Arizona Republic. Protestors also had gathered at the Arizona Capitol.

A lawsuit was filed Wednesday night after claims on social media that ballots — specifically those voting for Trump — were being canceled because voters were using Sharpie pens. The pens were handed out at the polls and election officials in Arizona said #SharpieGate is a non-issue.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office is investigating.

Nationally, Democrat Joe Biden on Thursday was pushing closer to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to carry the White House, securing victories in the “blue wall” battlegrounds of Wisconsin and Michigan and narrowing President Donald Trump's path to re-election, the Associated Press reported.

Pima County still counting thousands of ballots, will resume Thursday

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News