If you go

The Eighth Annual Interfaith Community Services “Empty Bowls: A Fundraiser to Fight Hunger and Feed Hope”

When: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2.

Where: Tucson Chinese Cultural Center, 1288 W. River Road.

Cost: $25 per person; advance purchase required due to space limitations. Guests can also opt to give an extra $6 donation to support a sixth ICS food distribution location. Tickets will be sold through Thursday, Feb. 28.

A $500 Souper Hero Sponsor Package includes two tickets to the event, VIP Express entry and seating and mention in the event program and other marketing.

Ticket price includes your choice of a hand-crafted bowl along with tastings of a variety of soups and stews, bread and dessert from 23 local restaurants, bakeries, eateries, food vendors and businesses. Attendees can expect to sample a wide variety of hot and cold soups and stews as well as breads and desserts. Gluten-free and vegetarian options will also be available. Festivities also include music by Ocotillo Rain and Thunder Bluegrass Band along with a silent auction and raffle of unique pottery and decorative items, art, jewelry, hotel and spa packages, restaurant gift certificates and specialty items. Raffle tickets are $5 each or five for $20 and you need not be present to win; electronic bidding will also be available at tucne.ws/14yg

For information or to purchase tickets, visit www.icstucson.org or call 526-9304.