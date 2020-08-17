Endangered fish headed for Santa Cruz River in downtown Tucson

Today, you can see hundreds of inch-long, endangered Gila topminnows swimming furiously in an irrigation canal through Mission Garden, a replica of early Tucson-area farms.

Starting late this fall, you could well see such minnows in the newly revived stretch of Santa Cruz River through downtown, too.

The state Game and Fish Department is poised to release 500 to 1,000 of the fish into the river once paperwork is wrapped up for an agreement with Tucson and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The agreement would free Tucson Water from liability under the federal Endangered Species Act for any fish that would die should it have to turn off the water like it did this spring.

The city has been releasing reclaimed water through its Santa Cruz River Heritage Project since June 2019. But the water was shut off for a couple months for Pima County to remove sediment and trees for flood protection.

The new agreement amounts to what U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologist Doug Duncan calls a "get out of jail free card" for Tucson Water. With it, the city won't be charged with illegal "take" of an endangered species should river fish die, he said.