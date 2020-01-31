Exclusive showroom for high-end fossils opens to general public during gem show

“That is exceptionally rare,” Lindgren said.

Arguably the gallery’s most significant item is a nearly complete skeleton of a stegosaurus that was dug from an outcrop in Wyoming with some of its bones still linked together after 150 million years in the ground.

Lindgren said it’s one of the largest and most complete that’s ever been found, leading some to suspect it could represent an entirely new genus of the plant-eating dinosaur.

He keeps the rarest piece of the specimen locked away in his safe. Lindgren said the black, football-shaped rock, small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, used to stick out from the tip of the animal’s tail and is “new to science.”

“The stegosaurus is a multi-million-dollar fossil,” he said during a Thursday afternoon preview of GeoDecor’s public exhibit.

Roosevelt can be yours for a mere $5 million. It is actually a composite of bones from three partial T. rex skeletons excavated at different sites in Montana and Wyoming. About 42 percent of the specimen is made up of real fossils ranging in age from 65 million to 72 million years old. The rest of the skeleton has been filled in with replicas.