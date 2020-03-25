Experts: Coronavirus-fueled runs on groceries across Tucson belie food availability

Between the bare shelves that usually hold toilet paper and instant noodles and the disappearance of large piles of commercial-sized bags of rice near the checkout lines, Steve Sze admitted he’s never experienced anything like the last couple weeks at the Grantstone Supermarket.

The Asian grocery store at the corner of East Grant Road and North Stone Avenue that typically serves as a supplier to about 30 restaurants around Tucson has had to take new measures to keep up with the demand of their customers. They’ve called in a second truckload of products ferried through California each week and have increased the number of work hours for their employees to help with stocking.

Even then they’ve still had a hard time keeping those perishable products on the shelves.

“People are stocking up,” said Sze, the manager of the store, which opened in 1982. “Everything is selling.”

It’s been the same story at grocery stores not only in Tucson but around the rest of the country as shoppers amass supplies to prepare themselves for self-isolation as a result of the spread of COVID-19.

But as empty shelves and long lines have become commonplace, local experts and representatives from the food industry are reassuring people there’s no shortage of food — those scenes are just a product of demand.

“There’s a normal ebb-and-flow of demand, which has been disrupted,” said George Frisvold, a University of Arizona professor of agricultural and resource economics, who likened the situation to people stocking up on supplies before a snowstorm, except on a larger scale.