Fact-checkers find inaccuracies in McSally attack ads against opponent Kelly

McSally’s two other ads blast Kelly for his connection to a 2016 economic development deal under which Pima County built World View a $15 million launch facility south of Tucson International Airport in exchange for lease payments and a promise to create jobs.

In one of the 30-second spots, Chris, an Air Force veteran from Tucson, says Kelly “ripped off Arizona taxpayers” when he “pocketed $15 million of our money for his business, and then laid off workers instead of creating new jobs.”

“No one pocketed any money,” the Kelly campaign said in a statement responding to the ads. “Pima County constructed a building and leased it to World View.”

According to John Moffatt, economic development director for the county, World View had made all of its scheduled lease payments through April, when the company was granted a six-month deferral by the county as a result of the pandemic and economic downturn.

Moffatt said the claim about jobs is also misleading.

Though World View did lay off 10 workers as part of a retooling in February 2019, Moffatt said the company quickly hired more people to replace them and has consistently exceeded its employment benchmarks, both in terms of the jobs created and the salaries paid.