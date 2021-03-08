Fast Pitch to give 10 Tucson nonprofits chance for some quick cash

Thanks to Social Venture Partners Tucson, 10 local nonprofits will each have three minutes to turn a virtual fast pitch into quick money on Thursday, March 11.

For $25 per screen (phone, computer, tablet or iPad), the public is invited to join the fun — and boost the $150,000 stakes — during SVP Tucson’s Sixth Annual Fast Pitch at www.svptucson.org from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

“We recognize that nonprofits of all different types are in great need right now. We have really focused the fast pitch on organizations that are serving individuals impacted by COVID-19, whether economically or through health or educational adversity. We are striving to share the stories of organizations that are supporting the most marginalized and under-resourced populations and those working to end racial and gender injustice,” said Ciara Garcia, chief executive officer of SVP Tucson.

Garcia said the current social climate also influenced the choice of the nonprofits; the Fast Pitch 2021 class includes: Boys to Men, Job Path, Make Way For Books, TROT, Sunnyside Foundation, Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson, YWCA, TMM Family Services, Native Music Coalition and Second Chance Tucson.