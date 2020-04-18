Federal law says coronavirus testing should be covered, but patients are still being asked to pay

Leah Cox did not intend on getting tested for the new coronavirus. That’s not why she went to see a Tucson ear, nose and throat doctor.

She had been feeling ill for several weeks and just wanted to figure out why.

She was short of breath and had been for nearly a week. That is what alerted the doctor that she might be infected.

She didn’t particularly want to get tested, but the doctor urged her to. He stuck a swab in her nose, farther back than she knew was possible.

Afterward, the doctor’s office told her the test would cost her $125. She questioned the charge. “I thought it was supposed to be free or nearly free. I don’t understand,” she said. “And they said, ‘No, it’s not.’”

She asked Valley Ear Nose and Throat to bill her insurance first, but they wouldn’t, she said. She asked if she needed to pay before she left. They said “no,” she said.

On her drive home, however, the doctor’s office called and told her the lab wouldn’t test her sample without payment upfront.

At this point, her options felt limited. She was already making plans to quarantine herself as she waited to learn if she was infected. She would send her kids to her ex-husband’s house for a couple of days.

If she was infected with the new coronavirus, at least she would know why she felt ill. She almost hoped the result would be positive, just to have answers.

She had gone to the doctor to see if her illness was an allergic reaction. But maybe this test would explain everything. “So yeah, let’s take the test so we can figure that out,” she said.