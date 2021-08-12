Federal money could boost PFAS groundwater cleanups in Tucson

Arizona Department of Environmental Quality Director Misael Cabrera called Kelly’s announcement “really good news.” But when asked which areas of the state would most likely be the first to get any of this cleanup money, he said the first priority would be to spend the money in places with ongoing human health risks, “in places where people are currently drinking the water.”

That wouldn’t include Tucson because all of the wells in the city and surrounding areas that have excessive PFAS levels have been shut down, or their water is already being cleaned up.

The second priority would be places where there is a risk that people could be drinking the water, he said.

Tucson theoretically could fall within that category because the PFAS-contaminated water here may need to be used for drinking in the future if Central Arizona Project water supplies now serving most of Tucson are ever cut back due to climate change and drought.

Cabrera said the department has no firm position yet on which areas would first get cleanup funds. He said, however, that as of now he’s not aware of any places where Arizonans are currently drinking PFAS-tainted water but there are likely areas where it’s happening but aren’t yet discovered.