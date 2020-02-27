Feds drop final charge in case leveled against border-aid volunteers

“We celebrate another victory today and we celebrate the overwhelming support of our Southern Arizona community,” Paige Corich-Kleim, a spokeswoman for No More Deaths, said after the hearing.

“But this is not over. We will continue to find ways to intervene and reduce harm in the borderlands,” Corich Kleim said.

Prosecutors did not say at the hearing why they asked for the case to be dismissed.

In an interview Thursday, U.S. Attorney Michael Bailey said his office was going to “take a step back” after a federal judge in Tucson overturned four convictions of No More Deaths volunteers earlier this month. The judge said she found they acted according to sincere religious beliefs.

Bailey cautioned that “nobody should look at this as an opportunity to break the law.”

He did not object to giving water to thirsty people, but he said federal prosecutors in Arizona will “continue to vigorously prosecute people whose true intent is to assist immigrants in evading authorities, regardless of whether they call it humanitarian aid.”