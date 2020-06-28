Feds reveal details for border wall that will span San Pedro River

Traphagen has lived in the San Bernardino Valley since 1996 and serves as the science coordinator for the Malpai Borderlands Group. Like several others who spoke with the Star, he was concerned about “these gates they say they’re going to lower and raise.”

With the new design, the gates will open to accommodate the northward flow of the river, Michael Hyatt, patrol agent in charge of the nearby Brian A. Terry Station, said in the June 12 call. Agents will open the gates when they see rainstorms building. During the monsoon season, the gates will be kept open from late June to September.

“If they’re going to be open that much, why build such an expensive structure in the first place?” said Jeff Sturges, one of the organizers of the Hands Across the River event in January that drew 1,000 supporters. “It’s ludicrous.”

Tricia Gerrodette, a longtime advocate for the San Pedro River, said the design “doesn’t adequately address concerns about debris buildup and flooding, let alone the creatures.”

Still, the swing gates are “way better” than just having bollards in the river bed, Gerrodette said. If the gates are given “proper attention” they may help protect the river from flooding.