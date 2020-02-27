Final charge dismissed against Tucson border aid worker

After more than two years of litigation, federal prosecutors asked a judge to dismiss the final charge against a No More Deaths border aid worker.

Scott Warren, a teacher with a doctorate in geography, was charged in December 2017 with a misdemeanor offense of driving a vehicle in a wilderness area. The charge stemmed from Warren driving on unauthorized roads in June 2017 on Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge to leave water and supplies for migrants in remote areas.

Warren was convicted of the charge by U.S. District Judge Raner C. Collins in November. Warren was set to be sentenced Thursday morning, but on Wednesday federal prosecutors asked Collins to dismiss the case with prejudice, meaning the charge cannot be brought again.

Collins granted the prosecutors' request and dismissed the case Thursday morning.

Prosecutors did not say why they asked for the case to be dismissed.

Warren was one of nine No More Deaths workers who were charged with misdemeanors related to leaving humanitarian aid on Cabeza Prieta about 150 miles southwest of Tucson.