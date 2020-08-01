Financial limbo a nightmare for Tucson's unemployed

Chad Floyd didn’t commit fraud when he filed for unemployment, but he’s been treated like he did.

Floyd suddenly stopped receiving his benefits at the end of June, and repeatedly called the Arizona Department of Economic Security to find out why.

When Floyd finally got through, more than a week later, he heard there’d been a stop on some payments because of a statewide fraud investigation.

Floyd found out he’d passed the verification process, but he’s still waiting on two weeks worth of funds a month later.

It’s a wait that’s more upsetting now that the CARES Act has expired, and with it the $600 extra he was receiving in federal assistance. Friday was the last day of CARES money and Floyd, who was bringing home $1,207 every two weeks from the salaried job he lost in March, will now take in just $211 per week.

“State unemployment was based on what you worked last year, but what does that have to do with the job I lost now,” he said, explaining his family moved from Michigan to Arizona during that time and he was looking for work here after they arrived here, which reduced his income substantially.

When the pandemic started, Floyd was working as a banquet chef at El Conquistador Tucson, 10000 N. Oracle Road, a job he worked hard to find. It’s also one he can’t replicate during these times, when large gatherings are out of the question due to the pandemic.

He said he’s grateful his wife still has her job teaching, or else the family’s situation would be dire.