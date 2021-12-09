Fired staffer says she will file notice of claim against gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs

Wendy Baldo, who was chief of staff at the time, testified that the decision to fire Adams was up to Hobbs.

Prior to this week, Hobbs declined to acknowledge her role in the firing despite mounting criticism. On Wednesday, she released the video apologizing to Adams and saying she was "truly sorry for the real harm I caused Ms. Adams and her family.''

Adams was not impressed. "Her response is a response to a political crisis,'' she said. "It is not a response to racism. Her statement is not an apology.''

Adams, who got her job back at the Senate as part of the federal court case, said she has struggled for some time with the question of whether Hobbs is a racist. So she looked up the definition, saying it is defined in a dictionary as "prejudice, discrimination or antagonism directed against someone of a different race, based on the belief that one's own race is superior.''

"Yes, she is,'' Adams concluded.

What's next, she said, is holding Hobbs accountable for her statements.