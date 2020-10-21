First images from asteroid touchdown indicate success for UA-led space mission

That sequence of images shows the sampling disc sinking roughly an inch into the surface of the asteroid, crushing rocks in the process. Then, a second later, rocks and dirt go flying as the disc sends out a blast of nitrogen gas.

After a total journey of more than 2.3 billion miles, the probe’s sampling arm touched Bennu within about 3 feet of the bull’s-eye at the center of the collection area known as Nightingale.

“I must have watched it about a hundred times last night before I finally got a little bit of shut-eye,” Lauretta said of the footage. “Then I dreamed of a wonder world with Bennu regolith particles floating all around me.”

As of Wednesday evening, OSIRIS-REx was still slowly drifting away from the asteroid, in part to keep it well clear of the debris kicked up by the touch-and-go.

The spacecraft will fire its thrusters to stop its motion away from Bennu on Friday, when it will be about 50 miles from the spinning space rock, said Rich Burns, NASA’s project manager for the mission.

That could be as close to Bennu as OSIRIS-REx ever gets again.

If the team decides that Tuesday’s sample is large enough, the material will be stowed and the scientific portion of the mission will be over, Lauretta said.

All of the effort after that will be focused on a singular goal, he said: getting the spacecraft and its precious cargo safely back to Earth.

