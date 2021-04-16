First mandatory cutback of CAP water now likely in 2022

"I’s a grave situation," said Kyl Center Director Sarah Porter, even though the cuts now being discussed were contemplated by the 2019 drought contingency plan, known as DCP.

"I think the Arizona DCP was designed to sort of, as far as possible, avoid shortage impacts to cities, but we’re getting really close," Porter said.

'New normal' of much less water available

"This just underscores again that we are moving into a new normal of much less Colorado River water available than we’ve had the luxury of in the past," Porter said.

"DCP could be seen as easing our way into this new normal, which has all kinds of pain for all kinds of users," she added.

Assuming the water release levels projected in the bureau's latest monthly report, the "most likely" scenario is for Mead to fall to about 1,035 feet by the end of September 2023, blogger Fleck wrote.

That's only 10 feet above 1,025 feet, the level at which the federal government could conceivably take over management of river water allocations. That's also when Tucson, Phoenix and other cities and tribes would have to start taking cuts in water supplies, including supplies that are considered highest priority, or the last to face cuts during a shortage.