Forest Service: Redington fire that burned 65 acres Sunday night may be human caused

A fire in Redington Pass ignited Sunday night may have been human-caused, officials said.

The approximately 65-acre fire at milepost 6 of Redington Pass, on the far east side of Pima County was contained overnight, the U.S. Forest Service at Coronado National Forest said in a Facebook post around noon Monday.

"Since no lightning was reported, the fire is believed to be human-caused, and is under investigation," the Facebook post said.

A hotshot crew worked overnight to contain the fire, the Forest Service said. Fire engines and a hotshot crew and aircraft will work to straighten the fire line around the fire and put out hot spots, the Forest Service said.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department reported they responded to the fire and restricted traffic in the area at 8:50 p.m. Sunday.

The Coronado National Forest currently has a campfire ban in place which includes grilling and open fires.

"This incident is another reminder that environmental conditions currently favor wildfire," the Forest Service said on Facebook. "As high temperatures and low relative humidities continue, fire danger will rise."