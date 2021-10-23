Former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods dies unexpectedly at 67

Grant Woods, former attorney general for Arizona, died unexpectedly Saturday at the age of 67, according to Phoenix media reports. The cause was a heart attack, The Arizona Republic reported.

Woods served as attorney general from 1991 to 1999.

He also previously served as congressional chief of staff to John McCain, and spoke at the senator's memorial service in Phoenix in 2018.

Gov. Doug Ducey issued this written statement:

“My deepest sympathies go out to the family and loved ones of Grant Woods. He was well-known in the Arizona community for decades, including serving as Attorney General and a chief of staff to John McCain before moving on to private practice. Arizona honors his life and years of public service. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Marlene and five children.”