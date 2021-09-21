Fort Huachuca's water savings are exaggerated, environmentalists claim

Environmental groups asked a federal judge Tuesday to order the federal government and the Army — which they accuse of misstating evidence — to take another look at how Fort Huachuca is affecting the San Pedro River.

The Army base is claiming that its reduction in water use, coupled with recharge efforts and buying former farmland, show there is no detrimental impact on the river, one of the last free-flowing rivers in the desert Southwest and the home of various endangered and threatened species.

Attorney Stuart Gillespie, representing the Center for Biological Diversity, the Sierra Club and the Maricopa Audubon Society, told U.S. District Judge Raner Collins in Tucson that the Army is playing fast and loose with its claims.

And he said the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, whose blessing is needed for continued base operations at current levels, has accepted the military’s findings.

At the very least, the environmental groups want the federal agency to go back and recompute whether the operation of Fort Huachuca, both on- and off-base, is harming the river.