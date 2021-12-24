Fraud schemes target people of color, feds say

Affordable housing — Scammers charge a fee for a list of landlords that accept Section 8 housing vouchers, but the list is bogus.

Immigration help — Phony websites charge up to $300 in “filing fees” for immigration paperwork.

Auto buying — “Research indicates that consumers of color experience discrimination in the sale and financing of cars, and often pay higher prices as a result,” the report said. It lists cases in which car dealers falsified contracts and paperwork for members of the Navajo Nation and targeted Latinos with deceptive ads in Spanish.

For-profit colleges — Latinos and Black communities are often targeted with misleading ads about job opportunities after graduation and with false promises of student loan forgiveness, the report said. In some cases, students were asked to pay “illegal, upfront fees” for loan forgiveness.

Black and Latino consumers who complained to the FTC reported more often than whites that they were contacted by scammers through social media, the report said. “This trend raises concerns about how bad actors may use social media to target certain communities,” it said.