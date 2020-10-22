Free document shredding, prescription take-back event is Saturday

A free shred-a-thon and prescription drug take-back event is set for Saturday, Oct. 24, at Christian Fellowship Ministries.

The no-contact event where volunteers and participants must social distance and wear masks will be from 8 a.m. to noon at the church at 1126 N. Jones Blvd.

The church is north of East Speedway and west of North Palo Verde Boulevard.

Participants will be asked to remove items from their own vehicles and safely place documents and prescription drugs in designated areas.

The public is invited to the event, which will take place on National Drug Take-Back Day, said organizers. The public can dispose of unused, unneeded, or expired prescription drugs.

There is a five box limit for shredded documents. Items that will not be accepted include binders, binder clips, inhalers, aerosol cans, lotions or liquids, needles and hydrogen peroxide.

Organizers said shredding sensitive documents will help ensure that identity theft does not occur, and getting rid of old prescription drugs will help keep opioids from reaching youth.