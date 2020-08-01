From Marine Corps illustrator to dog boutique owner: Tucson artist keeps creative juices flowing

“Basically anything I could see that I thought was worth drawing — that told the story of the Marines or the mission — that’s what I would draw,” he says. Sometimes it was a drawing of a building. Sometimes it was a detailed illustration of a pistol.

Carrillo also spent three months in Iraq.

“You get as close as you can to the action and just draw,” he says.

Carrillo, whose Marine Corps work is credited under his nickname Jack, would bring sketchbooks to the field and paint his drawings later.

“I personally think, even if it’s cruder or rougher, I think it’s more true when it’s from the field,” Carrillo says. “You add on to the fact that it’s hot and you’re not in the safest or most comfortable spot — it adds to the art.”

“You could never do that when you’re drawing from a studio,” he says.

And all of his drawings, which are now at the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Virginia, were done live and on the spot.

“It was awesome telling the Marine story,” he says. “It was an honor to do.”

Civilian life