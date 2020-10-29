Ginny Clements, diagnosed at 15 with breast cancer, donates $8.5M to UA center

“I went back to school and back to my life. I remember having to seek places in Fresno for bras. At that time, they would sew fillings into the bra cup. There was no reconstructive surgery. I wondered about the future and what my life would be like with men. I was apprehensive and wondered if men would even like me because I didn’t have a breast,” she said.

“I just kept going. I was a head pompom girl, and I became a cheerleader my senior year and was in school plays. No one talked about cancer. Everyone knew but it was just quiet,” she said.

After high school, Krikorian moved to San Francisco in 1961 and worked as an executive secretary for a ready-mix cement aggregate company. When she was 25 years old, she met Bill Clements who was her neighbor. He was a business consultant and ran his own firm. “For Bill, it was love at first sight. He asked me to marry him 2½ weeks after we met,” she recalled with a laugh. She remembers saying: “I don’t know if I even love you.”

The young woman talked about the proposal with her mother who told her that love grows. Two days later, she accepted Bill’s marriage proposal. She said her friends were all married with kids. She laughed, thinking she was “an old maid at that time.”