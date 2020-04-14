Arizona Tax Credit: Faith That Works Tucson

Faith That Works Tucson, or FTWT, is a brand-new charitable nonprofit in Tucson. We faithfully provide care and services for those in need of hope.

We also seek to knit together a stronger Tucson community by mobilizing churches, businesses and individuals through service projects and our mobile shower unit.

During the current COVID-19 crisis, we have developed a plan for helping the elderly. We are partnering with J17 Ministries and local churches to provide support and service to this community that is most vulnerable during this time. These are typically healthy individuals who need some shopping done for them.

We are using a quadrant map that is divided into five parts. The elderly in need of prayer, conversations or shopping assistance can contact one of the 10 (and growing) participating churches to receive help.

You can find this map and participating churches on faiththatworkstucson.org/covid or by calling 520-297-7201 ext. 204.

FTWT is also leading a citywide effort to encourage all Tucsonans to join us in a day of service for our city this Nov. 15. Serve Our City’s goal is to engage as many churches, businesses and individuals to work on projects to improve our city .

Projects will include volunteering at several nonprofit organizations across the city, cleaning up parks and other community areas, and completing requested projects at our local schools while at the same time blessing teachers and many others.

Our 2020 QCO number is 22125.

If you are interested in donating financially or are interested in working with us to support our COVID-19 relief as well as Serve our City, please contact us directly.

How it works

Arizona provides two separate nonrefundable tax credits for individuals who make contributions to charitable organizations: Qualifying Charitable Organizations and Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organizations. Tax credits are also available for donations to schools.

These tax credits are a way for Arizona taxpayers to direct their taxes to organizations and causes that are important to them.

Individuals making cash donations may claim donations as tax credits up to the allowable amount on their Arizona Personal Income Tax returns.

Tax credits provide a dollar-for-dollar reduction of your Arizona income tax liability. This means that a $400 tax credit saves you $400 in taxes. On the other hand, tax deductions lower your taxable income and are equal to the percentage of your marginal tax bracket.

 The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Charitable Organizations is $400 for single and head of household taxpayers and $800 for married taxpayers filing a joint return.

The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Foster Care Organizations is $500 for single and head of household taxpayers and $1,000 for married taxpayers filing a joint return. 

For a list of qualifying organizations and more information on these or school tax credits, see tucne.ws/taxcredits at the Arizona Department of Revenue website.

You can donate and claim the credit for 2019 up until April 15, 2020.  For more details, consult your tax professional. 

How to Give

Faith That Works

7650 N. Paseo del Norte, Tucson, 85704

520-297-7201 ext. 204

faiththatworkstucson.org

