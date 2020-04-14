Arizona Tax Credit: Faith That Works Tucson

Faith That Works Tucson, or FTWT, is a brand-new charitable nonprofit in Tucson. We faithfully provide care and services for those in need of hope.
We also seek to knit together a stronger Tucson community by mobilizing churches, businesses and individuals through service projects and our mobile shower unit.
During the current COVID-19 crisis, we have developed a plan for helping the elderly. We are partnering with J17 Ministries and local churches to provide support and service to this community that is most vulnerable during this time. These are typically healthy individuals who need some shopping done for them.
We are using a quadrant map that is divided into five parts. The elderly in need of prayer, conversations or shopping assistance can contact one of the 10 (and growing) participating churches to receive help.
You can find this map and participating churches on faiththatworkstucson.org/covid or by calling 520-297-7201 ext. 204.
FTWT is also leading a citywide effort to encourage all Tucsonans to join us in a day of service for our city this Nov. 15. Serve Our City’s goal is to engage as many churches, businesses and individuals to work on projects to improve our city .
Projects will include volunteering at several nonprofit organizations across the city, cleaning up parks and other community areas, and completing requested projects at our local schools while at the same time blessing teachers and many others.
Our 2020 QCO number is 22125.
If you are interested in donating financially or are interested in working with us to support our COVID-19 relief as well as Serve our City, please contact us directly.
