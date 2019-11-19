The Gregory School
- 3231 N. Craycroft Road, 85712
- 520-327-6395
- gregoryschool.org
It’s Friday at The Gregory School. Ten middle schoolers learn engineering techniques and make calculations to build remotely operated vehicles and drive them in a swimming pool.
A group of high school students heads to TMC for Seniors to help senior citizens learn to use technology. Some ninth-and 10th-graders begin a debate about the role of educational institutions in light of growing evidence linking football and traumatic brain injuries.
A student perfects his design for a stunning saguaro cactus sculpture he’s building in the MIT Fab Lab.
Across campus and across Tucson, Gregory School students are creating and collaborating, exploring and inventing alongside teachers who know them well, who serve as their mentors and guides, and who help them delve deeper, expand their scopes, create connections, and rise to challenges in ways that suit each individual student.
“I know it sounds cliché, but our passion is our students,” said Lori Patton, Assistant Head of School and Director of Middle School Student Services. “Whether a student needs a shoulder to cry on, new basketball shoes to participate in athletics, an extra textbook to keep at two parents’ homes, admission to the chess tournament, or tutorial after school, our mission is to do whatever it takes. Exceptional academics is a given here. We pride ourselves on all of the ‘extra’ that goes into The Gregory School difference.”
The Gregory School is 501(c)(3) nonprofit school. We believe that economic diversity enriches the educational opportunity for all students and that participation by a wide range of families is critical to the health of our school.
Our founders envisioned not only a school that would stand in the tradition of the nation’s finest independent schools, but more significantly, one that would be committed to educating all of Tucson’s talented and aspiring youth.
Your tax credit provides scholarships for talented, aspiring students in Grades 5-12 who could not otherwise benefit from the life-changing experience of a Gregory School education.
Approximately 25% of our 335 students receive financial assistance because of the Arizona state tax credit program.
Our mission: The Gregory School, as a diverse learning community, challenges and supports students to achieve excellence in character, scholarship, leadership, and innovation and prepares them to make a positive impact in the world through solving problems, pursuing their passions, and appreciating and creating beauty.