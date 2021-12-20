Ben's Bells: Tucson Firefighters Union 479

Meet Tucson Firefighters Union 479, this week's Ben's Bells Bellee! Kenneth Weber nominated them for their work with the community.

Weber wrote: "I would like to nominate Tucson Firefighters Union 479 that diligently work to exemplify what 'service' means to our community. They volunteer for community activities, perform assistance to those in need and work as a team to enrich the lives of others. Their dedication, perseverance and support of our lives and property is unparalleled. They are humble, dignified, caring and compassionate.

"During the COVID-19 crisis they did not give up. They continued to provide goods and services to the community, even though they could not have the usual fundraisers. They provided more than 200 food boxes and toys to local families. They donated toys for children in local hospitals and continued to maintain a fire engine toy chest for kids at various local hospitals.

"They assisted in various Southern Arizona firefighter departments whose families were in need or firefighters who were injured or had died. They were responsible and successful for petitioning the U.S. Congress for assistance for firefighters who had suffered injury or death due to exposure to hazardous materials while on the job.

"The Union board is led by the most dedicated and caring team — Josh Campbell, Jon North, Mario Carrasco, Mike Wintrode and Nathan Weber. This team of officers and their respective departments are all part of the amazing Union 479."

