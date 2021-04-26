Virtual gala to raise funds, awareness for rare neurodevelopmental disorder

“Dr. Zoghbi has made incredible headway in research,” said Decker.

The pharmaceutical company IONIS is funding a safety study on a treatment in MECP2 duplication syndrome; FDA approval for the therapy will also require an MECP2 duplication severity scale, which the foundation plans to support with Count On Me — The MECP2 Duplication Foundation Virtual Gala at 5:30 p.m. May 7.

“A Severity Scale is an essential element of FDA approval. It is a way to apply treatments and measure if they are working across all clinics. We are trying to put our money into something that represents value beyond the dollars spent: We want to fund things that are essential for the disease and shorten the time frame in which our kids can see a viable treatment,” Schmidt said.

Decker and Schmidt emphasized that none of this would be possible without their parents and the many family members, friends and volunteers who have rallied to support the cause — including Cindy Parseghian, founder of the Ara Parseghian Medical Research Foundation, who Decker described as an “incredibly kind and helpful mentor who met with us in the early days and was one of the speakers at the first gala.”