In Tucson, traffic rarely looks like a problem.

There are no sprawling freeway backups or daily scenes of gridlock.

By the numbers, the city performs well. The average commute time sits at about 24 minutes, below the national average, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Compared with major metropolitan areas, that makes Tucson relatively uncongested. But that data point misses what drivers here actually experience.

“It’s not that you’re stuck,” said Daniel Ortega, a medical assistant who commutes across town each day. “It’s that you’re constantly being slowed down. It never feels smooth.”

That gap between statistical reality and lived experience is at the center of Tucson’s traffic problem. The issue is not severe congestion. It is inefficient.

Transportation data supports that distinction. According to estimates from the Washington, D.C.-based traffic analytics firm INRIX, drivers in Tucson lose roughly 40 to 50 hours per year to traffic delays.

The city’s congestion level typically rises by about 25 to 30% during peak travel periods, particularly during the morning commute between roughly 7-9 a.m. and the evening rush between about 4-6 p.m, meaning trips take significantly longer than they would under free-flow conditions. While those figures are modest compared with larger cities, they point to a system that consistently underperforms relative to its size.