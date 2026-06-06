Secretary Doug Collins, May 5. The Secretary of Veterans Affairs visited the Northwest V.A. clinic in Tucson. The two met with the staff and veterans and had a discussion with leaders involved in veteran affairs as well as business managers, according to a Ciscomani news release.

Although not a member of the cabinet, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz visited Banner Casa Grande Medical Center and met with local health care leaders, as well as 10 stakeholders in the district. The roundtable took place at El Charro Cafe in Oro Valley.

At that rate, there's plenty of time for the remaining 17 Cabinet-level officials to swing through Congressional District 6.

— Jasmine Creighton

Mendoza calls to cross aisle

The benefits of running without primary opposition are becoming clear in Joanna Mendoza's effort to unseat Rep. Juan Ciscomani.

At a town hall Thursday on the theme of the cost of living, Mendoza was already pitching herself as a good alternative for independent and Republican voters — something that a Democratic candidate usually doesn't get to do much until the general election campaign.

"I don't villainize Republicans, because I believe, and especially in the state, and some of you know this, there are two types," Mendoza told about 50 attendees at El Dorado Square, near North Wilmot Road and East Speedway. "Do we know what the two types of Republicans are? MAGA Republicans and McCain Republicans."

She said she's trying to reach out to her own family members who have supported Pres. Trump.