Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins' visit to Marana was the latest in a parade of a half-dozen Trump administration secretaries and cabinet-level officials to meet with Representative Juan Ciscomani since early April.
Rollins was joined at the May 28 event by another cabinet-level official, Small Business Administration head Kelly Loeffler. They came to Marana to announce the Great American Cotton Plan, an initiative to expand the production of and market for American-grown cotton.
In attendance were 30 national cotton industry leaders and local elected officials, according to a Ciscomani news release.
Their visits boost the two-term Republican congressman as he faces a tough challenge from Democrat Joanna Mendoza. The race is considered a toss-up.
Since April 6, Ciscomani has met with 26% of Pres. Trump’s cabinet in Arizona.
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These visits also included:
Secretary Doug Burgum, April 6. The Secretary of the Interior visited the University of Arizona’s San Xavier Underground Mining Laboratory. A roundtable was held with stakeholders and leaders from the university, including University of Arizona President Suresh Garimella.
Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr., April 7. The Secretary of Health and Human Services visited Marana and held a roundtable discussion with healthcare leaders in Arizona. The visit was part of RFK Jr’s own tour to support two health-related bills.
Secretary Scott Turner, May 1. The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development attended a roundtable discussion about housing affordability with local business leaders by invitation from Ciscomani at the offices of Pima Federal Credit Union.
Secretary Doug Collins, May 5. The Secretary of Veterans Affairs visited the Northwest V.A. clinic in Tucson. The two met with the staff and veterans and had a discussion with leaders involved in veteran affairs as well as business managers, according to a Ciscomani news release.
Although not a member of the cabinet, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz visited Banner Casa Grande Medical Center and met with local health care leaders, as well as 10 stakeholders in the district. The roundtable took place at El Charro Cafe in Oro Valley.
At that rate, there's plenty of time for the remaining 17 Cabinet-level officials to swing through Congressional District 6.
— Jasmine Creighton
Mendoza calls to cross aisle
The benefits of running without primary opposition are becoming clear in Joanna Mendoza's effort to unseat Rep. Juan Ciscomani.
At a town hall Thursday on the theme of the cost of living, Mendoza was already pitching herself as a good alternative for independent and Republican voters — something that a Democratic candidate usually doesn't get to do much until the general election campaign.
"I don't villainize Republicans, because I believe, and especially in the state, and some of you know this, there are two types," Mendoza told about 50 attendees at El Dorado Square, near North Wilmot Road and East Speedway. "Do we know what the two types of Republicans are? MAGA Republicans and McCain Republicans."
She said she's trying to reach out to her own family members who have supported Pres. Trump.
"My call to action for you all is do one hard thing a day, and that hard thing is talking to someone across the aisle that you may not agree with, but maybe you guys might be able to find some common ground. Do it, because I can't be the only one to do it it. Everybody needs to do it."
— Tim Steller
New GOP director from Tucson area
Another Tucson-area resident has assumed a leadership role in the Arizona GOP.
First, Sergio Arellano — a Tucson native who now lives in the Phoenix area — was elected as chair of the party in January. Now, Arellano has hired Bill Beard, a former chair of the Pima County GOP, to become executive director of the state GOP. It's one of five paid positions in the party, two of them paid for by the Republican National Committee.
Beard, who has been a candidate for local office in Pima County, ran the county party in the mid-2010s. In recent years, he has been working for the Goldwater Institute as its municipal affairs liaison, often criticizing the governance of cities like Tucson.
— Tim Steller
TUSD board member to county job
Speaking of new jobs, Tucson Unified School District board member Natalie Luna Rose has a new one, working for the Pima County Attorney's Office.
County Attorney Laura Conover has hired Luna Rose, who serves as clerk on the school board, to be the office's community engagement coordinator, representing the office at community events and to the public.
Previously, Luna Rose worked in a similar capacity, as communications and outreach manager, for Disability Rights Arizona.
Luna Rose replaces C.T. Revere in the position. Revere was a long-time journalist at the Tucson Citizen before moving to positions outside journalism.
— Tim Steller
Grijalva, Ciscomani split on war vote
It was a surprise when the U.S. House voted in favor of a resolution to end the Iran war this week.
But the votes of the Arizona members of the House weren't surprising at all. They voted along party lines, with all six Republicans voting against the resolution and all three Democrats voting for it.
Among Southern Arizona's members of the House, Rep. Adelita Grijalva, a Democrat, voted for the resolution and Rep. Juan Ciscomani, a Republican, voted against it. The four Republicans who voted for the measure were from Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
The measure moves on to the Senate now, where it faces questionable odds, even if both of Arizona's senators, Democrats Ruben Gallego and Mark Kelly, vote for it.
— Tim Steller