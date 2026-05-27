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Pima County plans to spend about $1.8 billion over the next year, while homeowners are likely to see slightly higher property tax bills.

The Board of Supervisors approved the tentative budget for the upcoming fiscal year at Tuesday’s meeting. The tentative budget sets the maximum spending limit and taxation rate for the county. Supervisors can only lower taxes or spending until the final budget is scheduled for approval in June. Pima County’s fiscal year starts July 1 and runs through June 30.

The proposed combined county property tax rate is $5.2835 per $100 of taxable property value, which will generate an additional $38.9 million dollars, or a 6.4% increase from the current fiscal year. Property taxes fund about 36% of the county’s total recommended spending.

Included in the combined tax rate are two proposed hikes in secondary property taxes. County Administrator Jan Lesher has recommended an increase of 7.8% to the library district tax, and an 8% increase to the flood control district tax. A home valued at $100,000 for tax purposes is likely to see increases of a few dollars in both, for example, the Flood Control tax would increase from $31.54 to $34.07 for a home of that value.

Supervisor Steve Christy voted against the proposed library tax, but voted to approve the tentative budget. The only Republican on the board said his constituents want supervisors to keep property tax rates neutral by lowering the rate to compensate for the rise in assessed value.

In total, the county is likely to spend about $58 million more than the last budget cycle.