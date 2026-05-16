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A new section of Interstate 10 in Tucson opened this weekend.

Drivers can now access a 1.3-mile section between Park Avenue and Country Club Road.

The widening project is now 40% complete, the Arizona Department of Transportation reported in a news release.

Other traffic shifts starting Friday night included:

— The westbound I-10 off-ramp to Park Avenue will close for up to 90 days.

— The eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Park Avenue will close for up to 90 days.

— The westbound I-10 on-ramp at Palo Verde Road will close permanently.

Crews started work last summer on the $600 million project to widen both directions of the freeway from Kino Parkway to Alvernon Way to three lanes and build two interchanges.

According to ADOT, the project is in the second of four phases. Construction is expected to be completed in 2028.

ADOT officials said this is the largest highway construction project in Southern Arizona history.