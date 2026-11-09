This past week, Gallego was quoted in a tweet by a reporter from the online Washington Sun as commenting favorably on the broader permitting bill.

“We have an opportunity to get meaningful permitting reform done right now. The political appetite to get this done may not be around in 6 months when Vice President Vance decides to launch his bid for the presidency or after a potential Democratic-led impeachment of Secretary Hegseth," Gallego was quoted as saying.

The senator is focused on the opportunity to pass meaningful permitting reform and bring down costs following Tuesday's elections, a Gallego spokeswoman told the Star when asked about his quoted comments last Friday.

Asked about the mining provision in the permitting bill, Gallego spokeswoman Ashlie Rodriguez said, "Senator Gallego has spoken in depth with Southern Arizona about their concerns with this bill, which is why he voted against it in committee. He will consider this bill in his analysis of the larger package."

By "this bill," Gallego was talking about the Mining Regulatory Clarity Act, which has been heard and debated over the past three years without passing Congress. He opposed that act in a Senate committee vote some time ago that just dealt with it -- and not the broader permitting provisions now coming up for a vote.

Gallego also said he will now seek modifications in the broader permitting bill's provisions governing historic preservation, in response to concerns about them from tribal groups.

Kelly, meanwhile, "is closely reviewing the legislation," said his spokeswoman, Melissa Bahali, about the permitting bill. "When it comes up for a vote, he will make his decision based on what's best for Arizona."