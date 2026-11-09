A complex federal permitting bill that would remove a major roadblock to building a copper mine on the Santa Rita Mountains' east slope faces a key U.S. Senate vote on Monday.
The bill would loosen federal permitting requirements for fossil fuel and renewable energy projects and for many other types of projects, including mines and, possibly, data centers, on federal land.
It's aimed at removing a lot of red tape that has delayed federal approvals of both fossil fuel projects such as oil pipelines and renewable energy projects such as transmission lines that carry electricity from solar or wind energy farms.
It has received some positive comments from U.S. Sen. Ruben Gallego of Arizona. Sen. Mark Kelly, like Gallego an Arizona Democrat, has yet to take a public stance on the bill.
In Southern Arizona, it would have a separate effect, by overturning two federal court rulings in 2019 that prevented Hudbay Minerals Inc. from building the Rosemont Mine on the Santa Ritas' east slope, southeast of Tucson.
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Those rulings said that while the federal 1872 mining law authorizes mining on public lands, it doesn't allow those lands to be used for mine waste disposal unless the would-be mine developer can show the lands also contain valuable minerals.
The bill, known as the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act, will come up for a vote Monday to limit Senate debate on it. If supporters can get 60 senators to vote for it, that would prevent any filibusters that could delay or kill the bill. Otherwise, the bill could get hung up in endless debate on the Senate floor.
The bill would essentially overturn the rulings that blocked the Rosemont Mine. The provision that would affect those rulings is contained in a separate piece of legislation, the Mining Regulatory Clarity Act, that has been folded into the broader permitting reform bill by its sponsors.
Hudbay has since moved its proposed mine to private land on the Santa Ritas' west slope and changed the name to Copper World. But it has also said that to keep the mine going for more than 15 years, it will need to be able to access federal land on the east slope, in part for disposing of its waste rock and tailings.
Conor Bernstein, a spokesman for the National Mining Association, said that typically, it takes 29 years to bring a new mine online in the U.S. That is the second longest timeline in the world for such a project, he said.
"If we hope to reverse the nation’s alarming reliance on imported minerals, particularly from nations that have weaponized mineral supply chains and lack our labor and environmental standards, we need commonsense reform," he said. "The bipartisan Mining Regulatory Clarity Act, included in the permitting bill, directly addresses the disruption caused by a flawed legal decision that upended decades of precedent and practice concerning mining operations."
By clarifying key issues around support activities for mining operations on public lands and returning to long-established precedent, "operators will have the certainty they need to invest in essential projects and help build the secure, domestic mineral supply chains our economy and national security demand," Bernstein said.
At a news conference Friday, U.S. Rep. Adelita Grijalva, a Tucson Democrat, spoke out forcefully against the entire bill while hammering particularly at the mining provision.
"This bill goes beyond an abstract debate over permitting. Consider the proposed Copper World Mine," Grijalva said. "This project could generate about 1.9 billion tons of mine waste. Courts have blocked the Forest Service's approval of this project, but the (permitting bill) would reverse that decision by allowing the dumping of mining waste not just in the Coronado National Forest but all over the country.
"I don’t believe our public lands should become a dumping ground for corporate mining waste," Grijalva said.
The Mining Clarity Regulatory Act provisions in the permitting bill "will eviscerate environmental and cultural protection laws and allow foreign mining companies carte blanche access to America’s public lands to use how they please with virtually no restrictions," said John Dougherty, director of the group Save the Scenic Santa Ritas, which opposes Copper World.
“Gutting America’s bedrock environmental laws will allow mines to destroy critical watersheds for towns and cities across the West during an unprecedented drought. This will increase the cost of living for tens of millions of Americans," Dougherty said.
Hudbay did not respond to a request from the Star to comment on this bill, although it has supported the Mining Regulatory Clarity Act in the past.
The bill was drawn up by four senators --two from each party -- who saw it as a way to break a logjam blocking federal permitting of many kinds of energy projects. But while some environmentalists support it, many environmental groups have blasted it because they say it would weaken if not eviscerate many fundamental safeguards contained in longstandng laws such as the National Envfironmental Policy Act and the Endangered Species Act. Many tribal leaders have also spoken out against it.
This past week, Gallego was quoted in a tweet by a reporter from the online Washington Sun as commenting favorably on the broader permitting bill.
“We have an opportunity to get meaningful permitting reform done right now. The political appetite to get this done may not be around in 6 months when Vice President Vance decides to launch his bid for the presidency or after a potential Democratic-led impeachment of Secretary Hegseth," Gallego was quoted as saying.
The senator is focused on the opportunity to pass meaningful permitting reform and bring down costs following Tuesday's elections, a Gallego spokeswoman told the Star when asked about his quoted comments last Friday.
Asked about the mining provision in the permitting bill, Gallego spokeswoman Ashlie Rodriguez said, "Senator Gallego has spoken in depth with Southern Arizona about their concerns with this bill, which is why he voted against it in committee. He will consider this bill in his analysis of the larger package."
By "this bill," Gallego was talking about the Mining Regulatory Clarity Act, which has been heard and debated over the past three years without passing Congress. He opposed that act in a Senate committee vote some time ago that just dealt with it -- and not the broader permitting provisions now coming up for a vote.
Gallego also said he will now seek modifications in the broader permitting bill's provisions governing historic preservation, in response to concerns about them from tribal groups.
Kelly, meanwhile, "is closely reviewing the legislation," said his spokeswoman, Melissa Bahali, about the permitting bill. "When it comes up for a vote, he will make his decision based on what's best for Arizona."
Contact Tony Davis at 520-349-0350 or tdavis@tucson.com. Follow Davis on Twitter@tonydavis987.