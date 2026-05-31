That is math they would have to do with other data, such as how much they irrigated in that period, the efficiency of the irrigation system, how much extra water they need to push salts away from the roots, and maybe considerations of soil type, cost of water and crop prices. This is not available in the OpenET FARMS tool. But because the whole platform is open-access, researchers, companies and app developers can create tools that make this math and serve users better.

At this time, OpenET serves more for retrospective than for everyday decisions. How much water did a crop use in the middle of the summer? How much water was applied? How can I adjust my irrigation next year?

Less useful for farms that could save the most water

The math for everyday decisions on how to water crops is easier to do and to apply for farmers already using efficient irrigation methods. For farmers using center pivot irrigation, an elevated pipe system that creates crop circles, or drip irrigation, a system of thin tubes that water plants drop by drop, weekly data from the tool can be enough to make changes. If OpenET says the plant is only using a certain amount of water and the farmer knows they applied more than that, they can adjust the next irrigation date, for example.

Flood irrigation is a cheaper but slower and more water-intensive process. Canals and ditches take water to the fields, and it flows by gravity from one border, or furrow, of the farm plot to the next. The whole farm is not irrigated simultaneously but split into "irrigation sets" and watered one section at a time, Elshikha said, adding that "a full irrigation cycle can take anywhere from a few hours to several days."