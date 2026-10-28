Bolsonaro lost to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the second round of the presidential election on Oct. 25. The result came as a surprise after Bolsonaro emerged as the leading candidate in the first round of the election and was widely favored to defeat Lula.

Lula, the 81-year-old incumbent leftist, won the runoff with 51.79% of the vote, staging a stunning comeback to secure a historic fourth term in office. Flávio Bolsonaro refused to concede and initially pledged to seek an annulment of the election, citing "foul play."

The runoff election on Oct. 25 was marred by a last-minute order from a Brazilian judge to keep polling stations open for two extra hours. The day of the election featured bad weather and public transportation delays in parts of the country, prompting both candidates to request an extension to voting hours.

The timing of the judge’s order to extend the election reportedly sowed confusion across the country because some polling stations had already closed and ballots were being counted.

Flávio’s younger brother Eduardo Bolsonaro, who has lived in Texas since 2025, suggested during an Oct. 23 appearance on the "Louder with Crowder" podcast that his sibling should flee Brazil if he didn’t win the election. Flávio Bolsonaro said in a video posted to social media that his brother’s comments prompted Brazilian authorities to order the surrender of his passport.

Trump did not formally endorse Bolsonaro in the election, but he has repeatedly criticized the voting process in Brazil. "It looked like another rigged election, frankly," Trump said on Oct. 26.