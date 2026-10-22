If you weren’t tuned in to Republican posts on social media, the Pima County recorder’s press release Tuesday might have caught you by surprise.
“Mail Delay Claims Unfounded in Pima County,” the headline said.
“Some Pima County residents may have received their ballots a day or two later than expected because of the Oct. 12 federal holiday,” the release said. “The Recorder’s Office has not observed an unusual increase in calls and messages from voters who have not received their ballots.”
OK, but why say that?
It turns out that Turning Point USA leader Tyler Bowyer claimed in a post on X, the former Twitter, that many Tucson-area Republicans were not getting their ballots. The Recorder’s Office was responding to that.
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“In conservative areas of Pima County we have large numbers of Republicans reporting they never received a ballot. In some precincts it appears that more than 10% of Republicans reported that no ballot arrived or delayed by more than a week," Bowyer wrote.
He did not back up the claim with any evidence of such a high percentage not receiving their ballots.
Pima County GOP Chair Kathleen Winn didn’t claim there was any specific percentage of ballots that have not been arriving as expected. But she has heard from a concerning number of voters who did not receive their mail-in ballots, she said.
As of late Wednesday, she’d heard from more than 60 people with hard-to-explain cases of not receiving their green envelopes. In one case, a man who is a Republican didn’t receive his ballot, but his wife who is a Democrat did, she said. They know from U.S. Postal Service scans of their mail that both ballots were mailed and to be delivered, though.
Winn herself helped register a couple for early voting this summer, she said, but they did not receive early ballots.
“For them to say nothing’s going on — something’s going on,” Winn said of the Pima County Recorder’s Office. “We’ve not been disrespectful. We’re just trying to get people ballots.”
Her party has contacted the Republican National Committee and the U.S. Department of Justice, she said.
The Recorder’s Office said the most common reasons people have not received their ballots remain common ones:
They moved and didn’t notify the office
They are not signed up on the Active Early Voting List
Election mail cannot be forwarded
Pima County Democratic Chair Eric Robbins said his party has not seen any evidence that ballots are not being delivered to early voters.
“This is a complete fabrication because TP (Turning Point) and the GOP needs to have any issue other than policy failures,” he said in a text.
— Tim Steller
Hernandez PAC boosted by short-term rental interests
The new Democratic Action Political Action Committee, founded by state Reps. Alma Hernandez and Consuelo Hernandez, has big funding from the short-term rental industry.
The Hernandez siblings spoke to the Star about the new PAC before a campaign finance report for the period of Oct. 1 through Oct. 17 was filed on the evening of Oct. 19.
The report shows the Responsible Tourism Coalition gave the Hernandez sister's PAC two separate donations of $100,000, nearly half of the fund’s total $452,000.
The Responsible Tourism Coalition supports candidates who favor policies beneficial to short-term rentals and is heavily backed by Airbnb, the Arizona Agenda reported.
Consuelo Hernandez said in a follow-up interview that the money does not represent allegiance to a particular issue, and that in her view, getting a Democratic majority is the only way to make government work.
“It is not an allegiance to anyone, any group, any person, because as I said, we have a coalition of people who also just want to see government work …. We cannot support a Democratic governor to the fullest extent because she’s having to veto 99% of anything that comes her way,” she said.
Earlier this year, the Responsible Tourism Coalition also gave two independent expenditures of $10,000 for flyers, handouts and door hangers for the respective campaigns of Alma and Consuelo Hernandez, according to a campaign filing report from July 5 to Sept. 30.
The only individual contribution to the PAC was $50,000 from Howard Rich, a retired real estate developer and libertarian activist, who also founded U.S. Term Limits, a nonprofit that advocates for term limits at all levels of government. Alma Hernandez is on its board of directors, according to its website.
The money is funding what the Hernandez siblings called “direct voter contact,” which means door-knocking and phone calls in the last two weeks leading up to Election Day. They credit these strategies as ways to combat low turnout and voter fatigue, they told the Star.
Democrat Kevin Volk’s campaign for a House seat in Legislative District 17, covering Oro Valley, Marana and northern Tucson, was chosen to receive some of the Hernandez PAC money. Volk did not respond to the Star’s email about short-term rental interests in time for publication.
— Hannah Cree
No criminal investigation of supervisor Cano
Claims caught fire on social media Tuesday that Democratic Pima County Supervisor Andres Cano is under criminal investigation for misusing public funds.
That is not true.
Cano’s Republican opponent in the election for supervisor in District 5, Jeff Rhodes, made the claim Tuesday. He said that another person had brought evidence of a crime to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Department, and that it is conducting a criminal investigation.
In an email Wednesday, Sam Salzwedel, the spokesman for the Pinal sheriff’s office, said: “PCSO has no active investigation on this.”
This appears to be a case of a political opponent wishing into existence an investigation when what actually happened is that someone gave evidence of what they thought or hoped was a crime to law enforcement.
In an interview, Rhodes said a third party had submitted to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office invoices showing Cano’s office had spent $730 on T-shirts bearing the slogan “Rooted in Resistance.” In an Instagram post, Rhodes claimed that Cano “spent taxpayer money to buy t-shirts for a political protest organization called Rooted in Resistance. That’s not legal."
But Cano said the T-shirts, which also show a hummingbird, a cactus and a Pima County District 5 logo, have nothing to do with any organization and have been handed out to staff members and to constituents at neighborhood outreach, tabling events and community cleanups.
“These T-shirts were purchased last July (2025) on VistaPrint as promotional items for our office,” Cano said. “The origin of the term Rooted in Resistance comes from the late Pima County supervisor Richard Elias who was known for saying ‘Resist, much love.’ I was one of his mentees and staff members.”
“These were legally compliant purchases that were made with VistaPrint that were provided and continue to be provided at various community events. Any assertion that these are connected to an outside group is just simply not the case.”
— Tim Steller
Martin out at treasurer’s office
It was perhaps inevitable that Pima County Treasurer Jorge Soto and former treasurer Jake Martin would not be able to coexist after Soto was appointed to the job that Martin wanted.
Now they don’t have to.
“The treasurer asked me to leave, and I was ready to go,” Martin said in a text. “Jorge is entitled to have his own people in — and I absolutely support him in that.”
After Brian Johnson resigned as treasurer in June, Martin, his deputy, was appointed to temporarily replace him. When the Pima County Board of Supervisors sought a permanent replacement, Martin applied and was supported by the majority of employees in the office.
However, the board selected Soto, and Martin continued serving in the office, until now.
— Tim Steller
Contact columnist Tim Steller at tsteller@tucson.com or 520-807-7789. On Bluesky: @timsteller.bsky.social