Prefer us on Google Learn More

If you weren’t tuned in to Republican posts on social media, the Pima County recorder’s press release Tuesday might have caught you by surprise.

“Mail Delay Claims Unfounded in Pima County,” the headline said.

“Some Pima County residents may have received their ballots a day or two later than expected because of the Oct. 12 federal holiday,” the release said. “The Recorder’s Office has not observed an unusual increase in calls and messages from voters who have not received their ballots.”

OK, but why say that?

It turns out that Turning Point USA leader Tyler Bowyer claimed in a post on X, the former Twitter, that many Tucson-area Republicans were not getting their ballots. The Recorder’s Office was responding to that.

“In conservative areas of Pima County we have large numbers of Republicans reporting they never received a ballot. In some precincts it appears that more than 10% of Republicans reported that no ballot arrived or delayed by more than a week," Bowyer wrote.

He did not back up the claim with any evidence of such a high percentage not receiving their ballots.

Pima County GOP Chair Kathleen Winn didn’t claim there was any specific percentage of ballots that have not been arriving as expected. But she has heard from a concerning number of voters who did not receive their mail-in ballots, she said.