“We’ve seen all over the country where Republican legislators, state legislatures are moving to try to restrict or ban mail-in voting, almost in lock step with unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud,” Keating said.

Keating also expressed concern over the logistics out how rules would be passed. If passed, the measure would take effect at the start of 2028, giving the state Legislature one year to pass laws implementing ID requirements for mail-in voting. It’s unclear if the legislation would need to be signed by the governor to pass.

If lawmakers fail to agree on how to implement the measure, Arizonans wouldn’t have a way to vote by mail in the next election.

Several high-profile Democrats have spoken out against the measure, including Gov. Katie Hobbs and U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly.

“There is a certain segment of our society that feels that if it’s harder for people to vote, they win,” Kelly said at an Oct. 20 news conference against the measure. “They want to remain in power.”

Voting by mail is popular among voters across the political spectrum. In Arizona, roughly eight in 10 voters use it.

Kelly argued certain voters would be hurt more if the measure passes, including seniors and Americans serving in the military who are stationed abroad. He said adding unclear steps to verify their citizenship every year is unnecessary and could discourage them from voting.