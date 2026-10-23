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Arizona’s largest utilities are spreading hundreds of thousands of dollars across Republican and Democratic campaigns, seeking influence with whoever controls the state Capitol after the November election.

But the utilities' political action committees may not wield as much financial influence as they once did, said consultant Barrett Marson, chief executive officer of Marson Media.

"At one time, APS and Pinnacle West were spending millions in elections," Marson said. "You've seen a dramatic pullback."

In 2015 and 2016, APS' parent company, Pinnacle West, poured millions into a political action committee backing three candidates for the Arizona Corporation Commission. A few years later, the commission adopted a code of ethics that restricts the donations that commissioners can accept after controversy over members of the regulatory board accepting donations from the very utilities they regulated.

But that hasn't stopped political action committees associated with some of Arizona's largest utilities from donating to candidates running for the state Legislature or in federal races. Marson said that as major economic players, utilities are still interested in policies that may affect them and may support candidates they feel will lend an "open ear," regardless of party.

"You want a seat at the table if there's going to be new regulations coming from the Legislature, or Congress, or the Corporation Commission for that matter," Marson said.

Arizona Public Service