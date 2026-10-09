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It took Mayor Regina Romero by surprise when two members of the Tucson City Council came out at Tuesday's meeting against the $50,500 per year raise proposed for City Manager Tim Thomure.

"We had an executive session where we had the opportunity to voice concern," she said. "The salary was talked about. And we came out and voted unanimously for what was discussed for the compensation."

"We had more than a week of this issue being part of the agenda. There was no communication from anyone to try to delay this item to try to get a different contract in front of us.”

Behind the surprise there lurked a looming political challenge and other possible divides. One of those who voted no was Paul Cunningham, the longtime Ward 2 council member who is considering challenging Romero for mayor in next year’s Democratic primary. He has until Nov. 1 to decide.

The other person who objected was Miranda Schubert, the new Ward 6 council member who has shown a tendency to veer from the council’s progressive majority on some issues, such as the Regional Transportation Authority election in March and the recent conveyance of city land to Raytheon Missile Systems.

For both of them, a raise of 16%, nearly the median household income in Tucson, was too much to swallow. The raise to $375,000 was $60,000 more than Thomure made when hired, at $315,000 per year, in 2024, but he has had bumps to $324,500 since then.

Citing the $60,000 number, Schubert said, “The amount of his raise is more than I’d ever made before I got this position.”

Tucson City Council members make about $96,000 per year.