Government services affected by Veterans Day holiday

City garbage, recycling
The city of Tucson’s garbage and recycling collection services will not be collected Wednesday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day. Services will be delayed by one day each day during the week. Los Reales Landfill will be open Wednesday. For information, call Environmental Services at 791-3171 or go to tucsonaz.gov/esd
County garbage, recycling
All county landfills and transfer stations will be open. That includes the Ajo and Sahuarita landfills, and the Ryan Airfield and Catalina transfer stations. For information, call 623-7300. For recycling or waste collection in Pima County, call your collection company to confirm its schedule. Waste Management will have its regular service Wednesday. Call 744-2600 for more information.
Pima County Library
Pima County public libraries will be closed Wednesday.
Other services
City, county, state and federal offices are closed Wednesday.
Bus
Sun Tran buses and the Sun Link streetcar will operate on regular schedules Wednesday. For information, call 792-9222 or go to suntran.com
School districts
Closed Wednesday.
University of Arizona, Pima Community College
Campuses closed Wednesday.
Post offices
Closed Wednesday.
Banks
Most will be closed Wednesday; call yours to confirm.
Motor Vehicle Division
Closed Wednesday.
Emissions
Test stations open Wednesday.
