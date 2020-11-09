 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Government services affected by Veterans Day holiday

Government services affected by Veterans Day holiday

Most government offices will be closed Wednesday in honor of Veterans Days, other services will be limited.

 Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
City garbage, recycling

The city of Tucson’s garbage and recycling collection services will not be collected Wednesday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day. Services will be delayed by one day each day during the week. Los Reales Landfill will be open Wednesday. For information, call Environmental Services at 791-3171 or go to tucsonaz.gov/esd

County garbage, recycling

All county landfills and transfer stations will be open. That includes the Ajo and Sahuarita landfills, and the Ryan Airfield and Catalina transfer stations. For information, call 623-7300. For recycling or waste collection in Pima County, call your collection company to confirm its schedule. Waste Management will have its regular service Wednesday. Call 744-2600 for more information.

Pima County Library

Pima County public libraries will be closed Wednesday.

Other services

City, county, state and federal offices are closed Wednesday.

Bus

Sun Tran buses and the Sun Link streetcar will operate on regular schedules Wednesday. For information, call 792-9222 or go to suntran.com

School districts

Closed Wednesday.

University of Arizona, Pima Community College

Campuses closed Wednesday.

Post offices

Closed Wednesday.

Banks

Most will be closed Wednesday; call yours to confirm.

Motor Vehicle Division

Closed Wednesday.

Emissions

Test stations open Wednesday.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Aftermath of Building Fire near downtown Tucson

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News