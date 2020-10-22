Citing intimidation concerns, Tucson yanks cops from providing security at voting sites

Every other jurisdiction in Pima County understands what she’s doing and has expressed support, including the actual Tucson Police officers, Rodriguez said. She said the feedback her office has heard from the public regarding the police has been overwhelmingly positive.

“To Regina Romero, who is the mayor, she does not control every jurisdiction in Pima County. … For her to take a political stand because she disagrees with me is a disservice to the voters in Pima County,” said Rodriguez, who is retiring after this term. “Regina Romero has never conducted an election. This is my seventh presidential election. They have absolutely no knowledge of what it takes to do and conduct an election and the possible things you need to prepare for.”

In a statement, TPD said it adjusted its plans regarding poll sites, and will instead have roving officers in the general area of polling locations to respond to any disturbances.

“But it will not deter any voters who might be intimidated by a more overt law enforcement presence. Our highest priority is ensuring all Tucson residents have the ability to freely participate in the election,” the statement from police said.

Tony Archibald, president of the Tucson Police Officers Association, expressed disappointment in the city’s decision.