Community poll: Support for Biden, Kelly big in Pima County

More defectors among Republicans than Democrats

Pima County independents are solidly backing Biden and Kelly, at least for now, according to the Star’s poll.

Almost 58% of respondents who identified themselves as independent or having no party affiliation said they would vote for Biden, while about 20% said they would vote for Trump and about 18% said they were undecided. Among that same group, 57% said they supported Kelly, 27% said they supported McSally and about 15% said they were still making up their minds.

Surprisingly, perhaps, just over 18% of Republicans in Pima County said they were backing Biden and just over 16% said they planned to vote for Kelly.

“That’s a big percentage. We don’t usually see that many partisans saying they’re voting for the other party,” said Samara Klar, an associate professor at the University of Arizona School of Government and Public Policy.

By contrast, fewer than 2% of the county’s Democrats said they planned to break ranks with their party and vote for Trump or McSally.

Those totals seem particularly worrisome for McSally, who actually lives in Pima County. “It’s more evidence that she’s in a lot of trouble,” Klar said.