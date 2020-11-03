Voters triumph over challenges at Tucson polling places

A small sample of the city’s polling officials said they were able to meet the task of serving more voters in a federal election year.

Most, if not all, saw an early-morning rush of voters ready to cast ballots first.

“Everything’s gone very smooth,” said Sam Brush, an elections inspector at the Morris K. Udall Recreation Center, who was also expecting more of a rush in the evening hours before closing.

“I think this has been a lot more than we expected. I think we’ll probably get a rush maybe at 5:30 or 6 o’clock, when people get off work and come in late. But I don’t know, the way it’s been going, I just didn’t expect what we’ve had.”

By early afternoon, Brush said they had served at least 350 voters, an additional 80 provisional ballots issued and around the same amount, if not more, ballots dropped off by voters.

Laith Lashawwa, one of the afternoon voters at Udall, said the process took less time than in 2016.

“It went very, very smoothly. I think I was in there for a total of five minutes. Everyone was nice and polite, no one was being toxic, which is good,” Lashawwa said.