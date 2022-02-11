Ex-Tucson lawmaker Olivia Cajero Bedford dies

Former Tucson lawmaker Olivia Cajero Bedford, who served in the state House and Senate, has died. She was 83.
Bedford’s death was announced Thursday on the Senate floor.
Bedford, a Democrat, was in the state House from 2003-10 and in the state Senate from 2011-18.
Gov. Doug Ducey said Bedford was among a line of Cajeros who served in the Legislature almost continuously for more than 40 years.
“Senator Olivia Cajero Bedford embodied strength, perseverance and sophistication,” Ducey said in a statement. “Like her parents, she believed in the value of public service and was committed to ensuring the people of her southern Arizona district were well represented.”
Bedford's father, Bernardo Cajero, was elected to the Legislature in 1966 but died seven years later. He was president of the Parent-Teacher Association at Tucson's Pueblo High School and learned about kids who did not come to school because their parents could not afford the textbooks. So he ran for political office to change the law. He was not able to and his widow, Carmen, persuaded the Pima County Board of Supervisors to appoint her to finish out his term, and she continued getting re-elected every two years. The free textbook bill was passed into law in the mid-1980s.
Longtime friend Frances Erunez, owner and founder of Los Jarritos Mexican Food on South 12th Avenue, said Carmen Cajero introduced her daughter, Olivia, to her in 1980. "They both were my friends. Olivia used to own a beauty salon in Tucson's midtown, and she would join her mother sometimes at our family birthday parties and holiday celebrations," said Erunez.
"I used to help Olivia with her campaigns. She was always working to pass legislation that helped the working poor. She cared about health care and education," said Erunez. "She would come to Los Jarritos and meet and talk to people about issues they were interested in. She was a supporter of the working class."
"She always was dressed perfect and loved purple, and wore a purple hat. She had a purple truck she used in her campaigns and would park it near busy streets, and would stand in the bed and hold campaign signs," said Erunez with a laugh. "I would ask her, 'How is Barney?' after the purple dinosaur."
State Rep. Andres Cano remembered Bedford as "having a heart of gold."
When he was a high school student, Cano said he met her at a community function for Latino-based nonprofits, and former Gov. Raúl Castro was being honored. "I sat by Sen. Cajero Bedford, who was wearing a full gold suit, and I was wondering who this woman was. She cared about public education and mentored young kids to learn about their government. She raised money to take young kids to the Capitol to see what legislators do. Years later I learned how special that person who I sat next to was, and I was fortunate to work with her in the years that followed," Cano recalled.
"I was really grateful to be represented by her before I ran for office. She was a mentor. Her family fought for free textbooks for high school students for years," he said. Cano said Bedford graduated from Pima Community College, and supported the college districts. "I think the fact that she was a Pima graduate gave her a unique understanding about investing in adult learners and contributing to our shared economies."
Cano said Bedford supported her constituents and showed up where she was needed at community events and rallies. "Voters did not have to wonder where she was at because she was there. We are going to miss her," Cano said.
Tucson City Councilman Richard Fimbres described Bedford as "a great community advocate for human rights and social justice, following in her parents' footsteps. When I was on the Governing Board at PCC, she would ensure funding for the college's vocational and educational programs. I also worked with her on keeping the Cherrybell post office and processing center open. Her knowledge and expertise will be missed," Fimbres said.
Mayor Regina Romero tweeted that Bedford "served the people of District 3 with dedication and passion. Her commitment to issues like health care for all and protecting children and families will always be remembered."
Services are pending.
Star reporter Carmen Duarte and The Associated Press contributed to this story.