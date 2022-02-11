Ex-Tucson lawmaker Olivia Cajero Bedford dies

Longtime friend Frances Erunez, owner and founder of Los Jarritos Mexican Food on South 12th Avenue, said Carmen Cajero introduced her daughter, Olivia, to her in 1980. "They both were my friends. Olivia used to own a beauty salon in Tucson's midtown, and she would join her mother sometimes at our family birthday parties and holiday celebrations," said Erunez.

"I used to help Olivia with her campaigns. She was always working to pass legislation that helped the working poor. She cared about health care and education," said Erunez. "She would come to Los Jarritos and meet and talk to people about issues they were interested in. She was a supporter of the working class."

"She always was dressed perfect and loved purple, and wore a purple hat. She had a purple truck she used in her campaigns and would park it near busy streets, and would stand in the bed and hold campaign signs," said Erunez with a laugh. "I would ask her, 'How is Barney?' after the purple dinosaur."

State Rep. Andres Cano remembered Bedford as "having a heart of gold."