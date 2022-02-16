Pima County negotiating with new buyer for Old Tucson Studios

Pima County has found a buyer for Old Tucson Studios and is currently negotiating standards for a new operating agreement for the western-themed attraction.

Old Tucson, the setting of more than 400 feature films and TV shows, closed in August 2020 after the pandemic halted the crowd-based events that draw visitors to the historic location.

The county took over control of the 180 acres of land leased to former owner Old Tucson Co. when it announced it would be terminating its 25-year lease due to financial troubles onset by the pandemic. The company had leased the property since 1973.

County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry, who’s on leave recovering from a bicycle accident, created a 14-member task force for a “confidential procurement process.” Now, the county’s identified a new potential operator, according to a memo acting County Administrator Jan Lesher wrote to the Board of Supervisors.

The board will review the proposed operating agreement for the new owner in March. The county has not revealed who it’s negotiating with to take over.