 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pima County negotiating with new buyer for Old Tucson Studios
alert top story

Pima County negotiating with new buyer for Old Tucson Studios

Pima County has found a buyer for the Old Tucson Studios property. 

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

Pima County has found a buyer for Old Tucson Studios and is currently negotiating standards for a new operating agreement for the western-themed attraction.

Old Tucson, the setting of more than 400 feature films and TV shows, closed in August 2020 after the pandemic halted the crowd-based events that draw visitors to the historic location.

The county took over control of the 180 acres of land leased to former owner Old Tucson Co. when it announced it would be terminating its 25-year lease due to financial troubles onset by the pandemic. The company had leased the property since 1973.

County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry, who’s on leave recovering from a bicycle accident, created a 14-member task force for a “confidential procurement process.” Now, the county’s identified a new potential operator, according to a memo acting County Administrator Jan Lesher wrote to the Board of Supervisors.

The board will review the proposed operating agreement for the new owner in March. The county has not revealed who it’s negotiating with to take over.

According to the memo, the county sent out a solicitation for companies interested in taking over Old Tucson, and two companies responded in February 2021.

An evaluation committee scored the responses, interviewed the companies and moved forward with an intent to negotiate with one of the potential buyers in September.

“Over the decades, Old Tucson has weathered wars, changes in State laws, financial downturns, fires and natural disasters,” Huckelberry wrote in a memo to the board in September 2020, later adding, “I believe that a beneficial public use of the property will be found that respects both the history and natural environment of the property.”

Contact reporter Nicole Ludden at nludden@tucson.com

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Belgium museum returns painting stolen by Nazis to family of original owners

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nicole joined the Star in 2021. She earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism at ASU’s Cronkite school in 2020 and has won awards from the Society of Professional Journalists, AC Press and Arizona Press Club.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News