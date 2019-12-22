Tucson City Council mulls ban on firefighting foam that contains toxic compounds

Council instructed staff to research the issue and report back to the council in January.

The city has tested every individual drinking water production well for the compound and have turned off wells with detectable levels that are outside of the city’s water treatment plants. Wells within the range of the treatment plants use specialized filters to remove PFAS.

Thomure said the filters at the plants were not specifically designed to remove PFAS, but work well to remove the compounds.

However, removing the compounds is forcing the city to change carbon filters designed to last between five to 10 years every six months. Between the eight water treatment plants, the city goes through roughly 16 filters a year, with each filter costing $60,000 apiece.

These are only stop-gap measures, Thomure said, noting the city will eventually need to build new water treatment plants to better address the PFAS contamination.

Tucson Deputy Fire Chief Joe Gulotta said the department has a limited stock of the foam, but rarely has need to use it. The department is experimenting with other firefighting tools that do not use the substance, but is still investigating the safety of new substances.